Wednesday, September 3 sees moderate rain dominating much of the day, with drizzle easing later. Skies might turn partly cloudy, offering a brief break from the wet start. Temperatures near 18°C ensure a mild feel, even with occasional showers lingering. Cloudy conditions may persist at times.
Tomorrow delivers patchy rain nearby and lighter showers through the morning. Mist could cloud the early hours, yet conditions stay fairly mild. Temperatures about 18°C might emerge later, and brief brighter intervals may appear once rain subsides. More stable weather may develop as the day continues.
Friday arrives mostly sunny, avoiding significant rain and boosting spirits with clearer skies. Highs near 19°C should create a comfortable setting, while any early chill quickly fades. This shift from drizzle to dryness offers a brighter pattern as the day progresses, reducing the chance of lingering damp.
Saturday may feature a mix of cloud and fleeting rain, though temperatures near 20°C keep things mild. While breezes remain moderate, some mist is possible, but breaks in the clouds could reveal scattered sunshine. This weekend warmth likely holds steady, pleasing those in Abergavenny. Patchy rain might still pop up briefly.
Sunday brings moderate rain, with drizzle and occasional sunny spells. Temperatures about 19°C keep it comfortable, despite damp shifts. Cloud cover varies, so expect calmer slots between showers before additional rain potentially returns. Showers could linger occasionally, yet conditions may stay unsettled into late afternoon. Mild air persists during these spells.
