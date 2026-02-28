Today, Saturday, February 28, brings moderate rain through the early hours, giving way to occasional lighter showers later in the morning. Skies might brighten briefly around midday, offering glimpses of sunshine. Light evening clouds could return, with temperatures near 8°C expected by mid-afternoon. Moving into late evening, drizzle may persist.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain nearby for much of the day. Brief dry intervals might emerge, though clouds will dominate. Gusty winds may pick up in the afternoon, and temperatures about 11°C are forecast. Overnight showers remain possible, making for a damp close to the weekend. Expect lingering drizzle at dawn.
Monday continues the unsettled pattern, with patchy rain persisting throughout the morning. Intermittent light drizzle could appear, but a brighter spell may develop by midday. Winds remain moderate, and temperatures near 12°C should offer mild relief. Evening conditions turn misty, keeping the air damp into the night. Expect occasional fog.
Tuesday appears overcast, offering limited brightness. Rain remains minimal, with only a slight chance of drizzle. Gentle breezes prevail, and temperatures about 9°C keep things cool. Grey skies dominate into late afternoon, while cloud cover lingers through the evening. Some dryness holds overnight, with no showers anticipated. Visibility stays reasonable.
Wednesday sees misty conditions early on, particularly around Abergavenny. Much of the day looks overall cloudy, though any rain is unlikely. Gentle daytime warmth could lift temperatures about 11°C, bringing a pleasant feel. Evening hours remain calm with lingering fog patches, and overnight readings dip slightly, though frost stays limited.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.