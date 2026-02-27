Today, Friday, February 27, in Abergavenny brings wet weather updates with patchy rain and drizzle appearing often. Temperatures near 10°C and light winds should dominate the local forecast. Grey skies might linger throughout the day, with occasional breaks in cloud cover. This mild, damp setup keeps conditions unsettled but not extreme.
Tomorrow remains mostly dry before light rain appears later. Temperatures about 9°C should hover through the afternoon, dipping to near 2°C overnight. Clear spells in the morning give way to patchy drizzle, though heavier downpours seem less likely. Expect calm winds, minimal fog, and a generally cool but manageable day.
This weekend on Sunday stays soggy, featuring moderate rain that could persist for a good portion of the day. A high close to 11°C brings a mild touch, but periods of drizzle keep the local forecast damp. The chance of extended dryness seems slim, though occasional cloud breaks may pop up.
Monday sees overcast skies and on-off drizzle, with temperatures near 10°C. Winds could pick up slightly, yet serious downpours are unlikely. Cloud cover remains heavy, limiting sunshine but keeping conditions mild. A few evening showers might develop, although these will mostly be light. The overall weather picture stays consistently grey.
Tuesday might stay cloudy, with only a small chance of rain. Temperatures about 10°C should feel comfortable, despite cautious morning mist. Late-day haze is possible, but heavier showers are not expected. This steady pattern of overcast conditions continues, ensuring a calm end to the week without dramatic swings in weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.