Today, Thursday, September 4, in Abergavenny sees patchy rain along with brief sunny spells. Conditions might shift from drizzle to clearer skies later. Temperatures near 17°C keep it fairly mild. The day could end on a calmer note with minimal chance of further rain. Winds remain light. Cloud cover varies.
Tomorrow promises bright skies with plenty of sunshine. Rain is unlikely, making it a pleasant day. Temperatures about 19°C mean slightly warmer conditions than today. Clouds could appear occasionally, but they are not expected to linger through the afternoon. Light breezes add to the comfortable atmosphere, with no drizzle anticipated.
Saturday brings a mix of cloud and sunshine, with some moments of mist possible. Temperatures near 20°C might feel pleasantly warm. Light rain is unlikely, but a brief patch could appear early on. Conditions remain bright, and any cloud cover should break for a mostly clear outlook. Winds stay gentle.
Sunday could turn wetter, with bursts of rain likely. Temperatures near 19°C keep the day mild, though showers may persist. Drier spells are possible, but heavier downpours might develop intermittently. Cloudy skies dominate, reducing sunshine. Conditions lean towards a rainy outlook, though breaks in rainfall may occur. Winds strengthen somewhat.
Monday looks mixed, with patchy rain potentially making appearances. Temperatures near 19°C offer mild conditions again, although clouds might remain for part of the day. Occasional sunshine can break through, yet scattered showers remain possible. It seems unsettled, but any rainfall should be short-lived before clearer intervals return. Winds moderate.
This article was automatically generated
