Today, Saturday, September 6, in Abergavenny looks mostly dry and partly cloudy with temperatures near 21°C and gentle breezes. Early morning fog might clear, leaving a bright afternoon. No significant rain is expected, making it a pleasant day under scattered clouds. Winds could approach moderate strength by late afternoon, but generally remain manageable.
Tomorrow may bring patchy rain with temperatures about 19°C. Some brief drizzle could occur by midday, followed by cooler breezes. Skies might brighten later, but rain chances remain high, so expect intermittent damp spells throughout the day. Evening conditions might remain showery, so the day could end on a damp note.
The next day, Monday, could remain mild with highs near 18°C. Early fog may linger, and patchy rain is still possible, though breaks of sunshine might appear. Light breezes keep conditions fairly calm, creating a gentle transition into late afternoon. Later in the evening, local drizzle might return, maintaining a slightly wet feel.
Following that, Tuesday looks rainy with moderate downpours likely. Temperatures hover about 17°C, accompanied by steady breezes. Showers could persist through much of the day, making it a damp experience. Occasional lighter spells may offer a brief respite from heavier rainfall. Winds may pick up slightly, enhancing the overall soggy atmosphere.
Midweek remains fairly cool with a peak near 17°C. Patchy rain lingers, though showers look lighter overall. Moderate breezes hold steady, and conditions won't be fully dry. Early mist may form, but heavy rain is unlikely. Brief glimpses of sunshine are possible.
