Today, Sunday, September 7 brings early sunshine and a burst of rain at midday. Conditions become cloudy later, with a mix of light showers and clearer spells. Temperatures near 21°C before dipping to approximately 11°C overnight. Expect occasional light moisture but also moments of brightness through the evening across Abergavenny.
Tomorrow seems mostly rainy in the morning, becoming drier later with partial sunshine. Temperatures near 18°C, falling to about 9°C by night. Wet conditions could appear intermittently, so brief clear patches are possible as skies gradually brighten toward dusk. Rain remains a likelihood, but the day might offer some warmth.
Scattered clouds are anticipated Tuesday, with sunshine peeking through at times. Temperatures hover near 19°C, dropping to around 8°C later. The morning may start calm, while midday sees passing cloud cover. Little chance of sustained rainfall offers a mild atmosphere. Evening skies might remain mostly clear. Overall conditions stay pleasant.
Dampness is likely Wednesday, then skies brighten slightly later. Temperatures near 17°C, sliding to about 10°C overnight. Light rain remains possible, though some breaks in clouds could appear during afternoon hours. Winds stay moderate, ensuring cooler air and a breezy feel. Evening conditions could see partial clearing. Nighttime stays cool.
Occasional on-and-off rain is expected Thursday, though some sunny spells could occur. Temperatures rest near 16°C, dipping to about 9°C after sundown. Showers might linger into late afternoon, but sporadic dry intervals can arise. Breezes may pick up, introducing a fresher feel as the day ends. Overnight remains fairly cool.
