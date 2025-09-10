Today, Wednesday, September 10, in Abergavenny, looks damp and cooler with patchy rain throughout the day. Occasional drizzle could break up any brighter spells, and skies stay mostly grey. Temperatures near 16°C in the afternoon will drop to about 10°C after sunset. A few dry intervals might appear, yet showers remain likely.
Tomorrow sees occasional drizzle, though some brighter moments could emerge before midday. Showers might become heavier by late afternoon, keeping the forecast unsettled. Temperatures hover near 15°C, dipping to about 9°C overnight. Overall, expect a cloudy scenario with rain persisting later into the evening. Strong breezes are possible at times.
Friday could bring a mix of lighter rain and brief sunny spells. Expect a damp start, with drizzle lingering through much of the day. Temperatures peak near 16°C and fall to about 7°C, leading to a noticeably cooler night. Pockets of drier weather might surface occasionally. Cloud cover remains persistent.
Saturday stays unsettled with moderate rain appearing at intervals. Showers could linger into evening, though short-lived sunny breaks may appear. Temperatures reach near 15°C and drop to about 9°C late on. Downpours remain possible, suggesting a thoroughly damp spell for much of the day. Clouds continue to dominate the skyline.
Sunday edges a bit milder, though moderate rain remains in the forecast. Sharp downpours could develop, but occasional sunshine may break through. Temperatures near 17°C by afternoon dip to about 9°C at night, adding a slightly cooler contrast. Blustery conditions might also persist, highlighting a dynamic end to the week.
