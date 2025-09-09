Today, Tuesday, September 9, in Abergavenny features cloudy spells with periods of rain during the day. Temperatures near 18°C mean it feels a bit brisk in the morning, though conditions might brighten slightly later on. Showers could linger into the evening, so expect a relatively mildly damp atmosphere overall.
Tomorrow remains cool with more unsettled weather and temperatures about 16°C. Rain showers arrive in the early morning before easing slightly, leading to occasional brighter spells in the afternoon. Skies turn cloudy again by the evening, with patchy drizzle possible overnight, keeping the forecast interesting for local daily weather enthusiasts.
Thursday looks breezy at times, with temperatures near 14°C. Rain could persist through the morning, then break into drier intervals by midday. Heavier cloud cover dominates the afternoon, though the chance of a late shower remains. Conditions may turn calmer overnight, briefly offering a lull from persistent damp weather updates.
Friday welcomes slightly milder air as temperatures hover about 16°C. Early clouds may hold a hint of drizzle, but occasional clear skies could appear by midday. Rainy spells remain possible later, yet any downpours should be brief. Evening conditions could stay mostly overcast, reflecting a typical autumn pattern in the region.
This weekend sees temperatures near 16°C and a continued chance of rain. Morning hours offer glimpses of sunshine, yet scattered showers could arrive by afternoon. Cloudy stretches return towards evening, adding to an unpredictable forecast. Damp patches could linger into the night, making the day feel cool and changeable overall.
This article was automatically generated
