Today, Friday, September 12, brings moderate rain with pockets of drizzle in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C are expected, along with a gentle breeze that may strengthen occasionally. Skies might offer a brief dry spell by midday, yet scattered showers seem likely into the evening, maintaining a damp forecast.
Tomorrow appears wet again, as moderate rain persists during the day. Temperatures about 14°C will keep conditions on the cool side, with heavier bursts likely in the morning hours. Some clearer intervals may develop briefly, but more showers could return by evening. Winds may pick up, adding to the unsettled outlook.
This weekend includes Sunday when heavy rain is predicted around Abergavenny, creating a persistently watery scene. Temperatures near 17°C should bring mild air despite the downpours. Intermittent breaks may appear, yet showers are expected to dominate much of the day. By late Sunday, skies might partially clear, leaving lingering cloud patches overnight.
Patchy rain is expected Monday with brief bright spells lining the forecast. Temperatures about 16°C might arrive, though gusty winds could become more apparent in exposed spots. Some drizzle might persist, but the likelihood of drier interludes increases as day progresses. Evening cloud cover may return, keeping conditions somewhat grey through the night.
Partly cloudy conditions are likely Tuesday, remaining calmer. Temperatures near 15°C suggest comfortable midday conditions, while moderate breezes remain. Sunshine is likely, though any showers appear unlikely. Skies may stay brighter toward late afternoon, ensuring a mild transition into a clear overnight period.
This article was automatically generated
