Today, Sunday, September 14, looks grey with heavy rain dominating the forecast. Persistent dampness is expected, and occasional energetic downpours may cause brief soggy spells. Skies remain dull, and temperatures hover near 16°C. In Abergavenny, unsettled conditions should continue into the evening, with scattered showers likely to linger after sundown.
Tomorrow should bring patchy rain, though it may ease at times. The forecast suggests fleeting drier spells and occasional drizzle, with temperatures about 15°C. Gusty breezes might accompany any passing showers, keeping skies ever-changing. Some brighter intervals may occasionally show up briefly, but clouds will likely dominate the daylight hours.
Cooler air sets in on Tuesday, with brief bursts of rain later. Conditions look a bit milder, with temperatures near 16°C. Expect a mix of clouds and occasional dryness, though light rain can pop up unexpectedly. Humidity remains noticeable, making the air feel muggy when showers pass. Winds seem calmer.
Midweek sees moderate rain on Wednesday, following drizzly patches earlier. Temperatures edge about 17°C, providing slightly warmer weather. Clouds are likely to dominate throughout midday, paired with a fair chance of continued showers. Morning conditions could be gloomier, yet occasional breaks might develop, offering very brief spells of lighter skies.
Later in the week, Thursday might see patchy rain linger, but short dry intervals are anticipated. Temperatures hover near 17°C, maintaining mild conditions. Skies remain partly cloudy, and occasional gusts may accompany the day’s scattered showers. Evening cloud cover could increase, though rainfall seems less likely, leaving calmer nighttime conditions.
