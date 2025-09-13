Today, Saturday, September 13, brings moderate rain across the region with unsettled weather conditions early on. Temperatures near 14°C will dominate the day, gradually slipping to about 7°C overnight. Occasional drizzle may pop up in the afternoon, though some brief bright spells could peak through. Cool breezes remain. Abergavenny will see similar patterns.
Tomorrow promises more moderate rain, with temperatures about 17°C and lows near 7°C. Persistent showers might last into the evening, but a few clearer intervals are possible mid-morning. Wind gusts could become occasionally breezy at times. Skies remain mostly cloudy, creating a cooler, damp feel for anyone venturing outside.
The next day, Monday, sees patchy rain nearby, though occasional breaks in the clouds might appear. Temperatures near 16°C will prevail, dropping to about 11°C overnight. Brief spells of part sun may come through, but thicker cloud cover should persist. Rainfall chances surge during late morning, then gradually diminish.
Another noticeable shift arrives Tuesday, when partial clouds join light occasional drizzle. Daytime temperatures hover near 15°C, with nights falling to about 9°C. Skies could brighten briefly, but scattered showers remain a likelihood. Winds stay moderate, keeping conditions a bit gusty. Patchy rain may develop later in the afternoon.
Midweek on Wednesday features patchy rain, with temperatures about 16°C and lows near 11°C. Some moments of sunshine could pierce the cloud cover, yet a few bursts of light drizzle may stick around. Occasional gusts are possible, but heavier downpours look spotty. Showers should gradually ease towards the evening period.
