In Abergavenny, expect moderate rain today, Wednesday, September 17, with patchy drizzle lingering into the evening. Skies remain overcast, bringing persistent damp conditions. Temperatures settle near 16°C, and occasional gusts may appear, but no intense winds are anticipated. Light rain could continue late.
Tomorrow brings fewer showers, though patchy rain may persist early. Overcast skies should shift to milder afternoon weather, with temperatures about 20°C. Any lingering drizzle is expected to fade as the day progresses. Light breezes keep conditions relatively comfortable, but occasional cloud cover remains possible.
Largely sunny conditions are promised for Friday, bolstered by minimal chance of rain. Morning fog might appear but should disperse quickly. Temperatures rise near 21°C, offering pleasant warmth. Clearer skies are forecast for late afternoon, with light winds making it an inviting day overall.
Patchy rain is likely to return on Saturday, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures hover about 18°C, and occasional drizzle could pop up now and then. Stronger gusts may blow through, creating a brisk feel. Later hours might dry out, but clouds are expected to linger.
A cooler tone arrives on Sunday, with temperatures about 12°C. Patchy rain remains possible, and breezes could intensify. Cloudy stretches may dominate, although brief clearings cannot be ruled out. The forecast indicates scattered drizzle at times, but widespread downpours seem unlikely. Afternoon conditions look chilly, but no severe weather is anticipated. Late evening could see a bout of light drizzle, though conditions should gradually settle. Cooler air lingers overnight, reinforcing the autumnal feeling.
