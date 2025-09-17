A cooler tone arrives on Sunday, with temperatures about 12°C. Patchy rain remains possible, and breezes could intensify. Cloudy stretches may dominate, although brief clearings cannot be ruled out. The forecast indicates scattered drizzle at times, but widespread downpours seem unlikely. Afternoon conditions look chilly, but no severe weather is anticipated. Late evening could see a bout of light drizzle, though conditions should gradually settle. Cooler air lingers overnight, reinforcing the autumnal feeling.