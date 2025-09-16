Cloudy skies set the tone today, Tuesday, September 16, bringing patchy rain drifting in from mid-morning onwards. Occasional drizzle later could keep roads damp, while breezes remain moderate. Temperatures hover about 16°C, feeling mildly cool under persistent cloud cover, though lighter moments may occur between showers. Unsettled conditions might persist.
Tomorrow features steady rain, sometimes heavier by midday, affecting many areas through late afternoon. Skies remain mostly grey, offering limited sunshine. Temperatures near 16°C keep conditions on the cooler side, though not frigid. Evening drizzle may linger, but any heavier downpours should gradually ease. Further damp spells are possible.
Thursday turns noticeably milder, with patchy rain possible around daybreak before brighter spells develop by midday. Temperatures approach 20°C, creating a more comfortable forecast. Some scattered clouds persist, but the risk of prolonged rain decreases. Light breezes could stir the air, allowing occasional sunny breaks. Humidity might remain moderate.
Friday remains mild and partially cloudy, with an early mist that gradually clears. Temperatures climb to about 20°C again, offering pleasant daytime conditions. Brief showers could appear by mid-afternoon, but widespread heavy rain looks unlikely. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a gentle breeze across open spaces. Evening skies may turn calmer.
This weekend brings a cooler Saturday, with highs near 16°C and a chance of patchy rain. Conditions may feel crisper in the morning if skies clear overnight. Light drizzle could return later, but prolonged downpours remain less likely. Occasional gusts might develop across the region, including Abergavenny. Fluctuating cloud cover remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
