Thursday, September 18 brings patchy rain and overcast periods, though the local forecast suggests some brighter spells. Weather conditions remain mild, with temperatures near 20°C and lows about 15°C by nightfall. Showers might develop sporadically, so expect brief bursts of drizzle alongside calmer interludes.
Tomorrow is mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Forecast models indicate daytimes about 21°C, with occasional sun slicing through early haze. Any leftover dampness from today should subside quickly, leaving comfortable weather for most of Friday’s daylight hours.
This weekend starts clear on Saturday, welcoming a few scattered clouds. Afternoon levels hover near 20°C, but a light rain shower could pop up late. Skies might remain partly bright until evening, ensuring a pleasant backdrop for those watching the evolving forecast.
Sunday’s forecast indicates cooler conditions and patchy rain persisting for parts of the day. Temperatures peak about 13°C, with lows near 8°C, bringing a noticeable chill. Brief spells of overcast skies may give way to lighter drizzle, but heavier downpours seem less likely.
Monday extends the unsettled weather pattern, bringing more cloud cover and intermittent drizzle. Temperatures remain near 13°C and nights fall to about 8°C, maintaining a crisp feel. Occasional breaks in the clouds could provide short bursts of daylight, though rain clouds might quickly return. Breezy moments also appear possible, but strong winds are not anticipated. Abergavenny should see similar conditions, ensuring consistency across the area. Any lingering moisture will likely wane later, paving the way for a calmer middle of the week ahead.
This article was automatically generated
