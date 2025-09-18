Monday extends the unsettled weather pattern, bringing more cloud cover and intermittent drizzle. Temperatures remain near 13°C and nights fall to about 8°C, maintaining a crisp feel. Occasional breaks in the clouds could provide short bursts of daylight, though rain clouds might quickly return. Breezy moments also appear possible, but strong winds are not anticipated. Abergavenny should see similar conditions, ensuring consistency across the area. Any lingering moisture will likely wane later, paving the way for a calmer middle of the week ahead.