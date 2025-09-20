Today, Saturday, September 20, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain, drizzle, and occasional mist for the morning. Temperatures near 16°C promise mild weather amid wet intervals, with possible clearer skies by late afternoon. Gentle breezes may keep the air feeling fresh, though light showers could continue sporadically. Evening conditions turn cooler, dipping to about 8°C.
Tomorrow appears cooler with patchy rain returning. Temperatures about 13°C and lows near 5°C mark a notable drop. This weekend stays unsettled, bringing early rain that might give way to brighter spells. Gentle wind keeps clouds moving, so some sunshine may break through before showers potentially recur briefly later on.
Monday promises a sunnier forecast with clear skies dominating most of the day. Temperatures near 13°C feel comfortable by midday, while the early morning hovers at about 3°C. Light breezes ensure a pleasant atmosphere and keep conditions bright, and the afternoon sunshine helps maintain mild weather before winds ease into the evening.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy and slightly warmer, with daytime temperatures near 14°C. Early hours rest about 3°C, ensuring a sharp morning chill. However, sunshine likely breaks through the clouds, delivering a fine midday. No rain is expected, so conditions stay mostly dry, accompanied by gentle breezes for much of the day.
Wednesday appears misty at dawn, with temperatures near 14°C later on. Nights drop to about 4°C, creating a crisp evening. Clouds may gather periodically, but heavier showers remain unlikely. Light winds maintain a calm atmosphere, and the daytime forecast suggests only brief drizzle, preserving a generally mild conclusion to the week.
This article was automatically generated
