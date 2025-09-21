Today, Sunday, September 21, brings unsettled skies with early patchy rain turning clearer by midday. Expect occasional cloud cover and a gentle breeze. Temperatures near 13°C in the afternoon feel comfortable for outdoor plans. Tonight stays mostly clear, dropping to about 5°C for a cool evening in Abergavenny.

Tomorrow should be bright and sunny, with a brisk start leading to temperatures close to 13°C again. Minimal cloud and no rain create ideal midday weather. Overnight conditions dip to near 3°C, so it stays chilly but dry under starry skies. Mornings remain crisp, while the afternoon remains pleasantly mild.

Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday, bringing more sunshine by midday. Temperatures nearly 14°C keep things comfortable, with minimal breeze. Rain stays away, and nights cool off to about 3°C. Early risers may notice a slight chill, but daytime warmth should stick around.

Mist could linger early Wednesday, followed by patchy cloud. Daytime highs reach about 14°C before dipping to near 7°C overnight. Occasional drizzle may appear, but overall conditions stay mild. Skies vary between cloudy and clearer spells, keeping humidity moderate. Gentle winds help maintain a relatively calm atmosphere through evening hours.

Further patchy rain is possible Thursday, with daytime temperatures near 16°C. Nights drop to about 5°C, providing a cooler close to the day. Sunshine breaks through any cloudy periods, though brief showers can't be ruled out. Comfortable warmth persists into late afternoon, setting a pleasant tone as the week continues. Looking toward the weekend, conditions remain consistent with mild days.

