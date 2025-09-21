Today, Sunday, September 21, brings unsettled skies with early patchy rain turning clearer by midday. Expect occasional cloud cover and a gentle breeze. Temperatures near 13°C in the afternoon feel comfortable for outdoor plans. Tonight stays mostly clear, dropping to about 5°C for a cool evening in Abergavenny.
Tomorrow should be bright and sunny, with a brisk start leading to temperatures close to 13°C again. Minimal cloud and no rain create ideal midday weather. Overnight conditions dip to near 3°C, so it stays chilly but dry under starry skies. Mornings remain crisp, while the afternoon remains pleasantly mild.
Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday, bringing more sunshine by midday. Temperatures nearly 14°C keep things comfortable, with minimal breeze. Rain stays away, and nights cool off to about 3°C. Early risers may notice a slight chill, but daytime warmth should stick around.
Mist could linger early Wednesday, followed by patchy cloud. Daytime highs reach about 14°C before dipping to near 7°C overnight. Occasional drizzle may appear, but overall conditions stay mild. Skies vary between cloudy and clearer spells, keeping humidity moderate. Gentle winds help maintain a relatively calm atmosphere through evening hours.
Further patchy rain is possible Thursday, with daytime temperatures near 16°C. Nights drop to about 5°C, providing a cooler close to the day. Sunshine breaks through any cloudy periods, though brief showers can't be ruled out. Comfortable warmth persists into late afternoon, setting a pleasant tone as the week continues. Looking toward the weekend, conditions remain consistent with mild days.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.