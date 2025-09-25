Today, Thursday, September 25, in Abergavenny, looks sunny across the board, with bright skies expected through the afternoon. Temperatures will peak near 16°C and then slip to about 5°C at night. No rain is forecast, so conditions stay crisp and pleasant from dawn until after sunset. Visibility remains generally clear.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy weather, with a possible drizzle around midday. Temperatures hover near 15°C, and overnight lows land about 5°C. Cloud cover should thin by late afternoon, leaving a mild evening behind and a comfortable end to the day. Significant rainfall is unlikely, making for generally dry, if slightly overcast, conditions overall. Winds remain fairly calm.
This weekend starts with patchy clouds on Saturday, bringing on-and-off drizzle near midday. Temperatures climb close to 14°C, while overnight levels rest about 6°C. Sunny intervals might appear later, but a few brief showers are possible. Overall, a mixture of cloud and lighter rain defines the day. Winds remain modest.
Sunday continues the wet spell, with moderate rain likely at intervals. Afternoon temperatures reach near 14°C, while nights drop about 6°C. Drizzle could linger through the morning before easing in late afternoon. A few cloud breaks may appear, though heavier showers remain possible earlier, keeping conditions mixed. Winds stay moderate.
Clearer skies return on Monday, bringing mostly sunny conditions with maximum temperatures near 14°C. Nighttime dips to about 5°C, adding a chill. A stray shower could pass by midday, yet overall calmness prevails. With the new week unfolding, expect a generally mild outlook extending into later days. Winds stay gentle.
This article was automatically generated
