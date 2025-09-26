Today, Friday, September 26, brings partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions, with temperatures near 15°C at their peak and lows close to 5°C. Minimal chance of rain indicates calm weather, with clearer skies emerging by late afternoon for a pleasant local outlook and comfortable evening breeze.
Tomorrow ushers in patchy rain, with maximum temperatures about 13°C and lows near 8°C. There’s a strong chance of showers, though some drier spells may occur in the afternoon. This forecast for Abergavenny highlights a wetter day, with grey skies lingering and occasional light drizzle or breeze expected.
This weekend sees calmer weather on Sunday, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures near 17°C, dropping to about 7°C overnight. Rain chances appear minimal, and the day remains bright under consistent sunshine, offering a stable and dry outlook for local weather. Occasional cloud cover may appear at times but is unlikely to linger.
The next day continues the sunny trend, with highs near 17°C and lows close to 7°C. The forecast indicates no significant rain, ensuring clear skies and mild conditions throughout. Light winds keep the atmosphere calm, giving a bright outlook from morning until evening, with barely any cloud to disrupt the sunshine.
The final day in this weather outlook remains predominantly sunny, reaching about 17°C by midday and dipping close to 9°C overnight. Stable conditions persist, and skies look mostly clear, with no rain anticipated. This local forecast signals a dry spell extending into midweek, retaining pleasant warmth and guaranteeing minimal cloud interference.
This article was automatically generated
