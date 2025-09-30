Today is Tuesday, September 30, bringing sunny conditions to Abergavenny. Skies look mostly clear, with temperatures near 17°C in the afternoon and about 7°C overnight. Winds stay light, so the weather remains calm for the rest of the day.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy, delivering mild weather with highs near 17°C and lows around 9°C. Skies might brighten by midday, though rain stays unlikely throughout the morning and afternoon. Lighter winds should keep conditions peaceful, making the temperature feel relatively comfortable through tomorrow evening. Cloud cover may increase briefly at dusk.
Thursday features moderate rain, with top temperatures near 17°C and lows hitting about 8°C. Showers could turn steady later on, creating a damp feel across the day. Brief clear spells might emerge, but heavier clouds remain possible, ensuring unsettled weather continues into Thursday night. Expect occasional gusts that keep conditions breezy.
Friday brings heavy rain, with afternoon values near 14°C and morning readings about 10°C. Stronger winds may accompany these downpours, intensifying the soggy atmosphere. Occasional breaks in the rain could occur, yet bursts of wet weather are likely. Conditions remain unsettled through the evening, keeping drizzle chances elevated. Rainfall remains consistent.
This weekend sees patchy rain on Saturday, with highs near 11°C and lows about 9°C. Gusty conditions might sweep across the area, adding a brisk edge. Short-lived dry intervals could emerge, but occasional rain remains a factor. These changeable weather patterns persist into Saturday night. Clouds may linger intermittently, ensuring that the day stays primarily overcast and breezy.
