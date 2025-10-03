Today is Friday, October 3 in Abergavenny with moderate rain lingering throughout daylight hours. Light drizzle could appear in the early morning, while steady showers dominate most of the afternoon. Gusty winds might develop, but they should ease later on. Temperatures near 16°C offer mild conditions, with lows about 12°C by nightfall. Skies stay overcast late into the evening.
Tomorrow spells a damp start, with patchy rain and brisk winds before midday. Light showers could linger, though heavier bursts are less likely by afternoon. Temperatures hover near 12°C at their highest, dipping about 7°C overnight. Brief cloud breaks might appear, but conditions remain changeable into the evening.
This weekend brings cloudier conditions, although Sunday seems mostly overcast with only light drizzle expected in some areas. Breezes remain moderate, and any rain should be fleeting. Thicker cloud banks could form late in the afternoon, obscuring any glimpses of sun. Temperatures about 14°C mark a slight bump from previous days, settling near 11°C after dark. Occasional breaks may show up, but grey skies likely dominate.
The rest of the week brightens up. Monday looks partly cloudy, with temperatures near 16°C by midday and lows about 10°C come night. Some patchy cloud might drift in, but rainfall appears minimal. Winds remain gentle, adding to the pleasant feel. Tuesday continues the mild trend, staying partly cloudy and reaching near 16°C while dropping to about 9°C overnight. Sunshine could peep through, offering calmer conditions for these final two days. Clouds may thin further by evening.
This article was automatically generated
