The rest of the week brightens up. Monday looks partly cloudy, with temperatures near 16°C by midday and lows about 10°C come night. Some patchy cloud might drift in, but rainfall appears minimal. Winds remain gentle, adding to the pleasant feel. Tuesday continues the mild trend, staying partly cloudy and reaching near 16°C while dropping to about 9°C overnight. Sunshine could peep through, offering calmer conditions for these final two days. Clouds may thin further by evening.