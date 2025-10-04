Today, Saturday, October 4 in Abergavenny sees patchy rain and breezy spells. Temperatures hover near 12°C at midday, slipping to about 8°C tonight. Some light drizzle may linger, but a few clearer patches could appear later. This weather forecast suggests a fair amount of cloud, making sunshine short and sweet.
Tomorrow remains mostly grey, reaching near 13°C and dropping to about 9°C overnight. The forecast points to minimal rain chances, so conditions appear calmer. Overcast skies dominate for many hours, but a gentle breeze adds freshness. Tiny breaks in the cloud might grant glimpses of sun before evening settles in.
Early-week brightness arrives on Monday with highs near 17°C after a mild start about 10°C. Skies look partly cloudy, offering decent sunshine throughout midday. The forecast shows dry conditions, and gentle winds make the day feel quite pleasant overall. Lingering clouds could briefly appear late, but significant rain remains unlikely.
Cloud cover sticks around on Tuesday, bringing maximum temperatures near 16°C and lows about 12°C. Light winds keep the atmosphere calm, while the forecast highlights minimal chance of rain. Sunshine might break through at times, yet greyer spells dominate for most of the day. Overall, conditions remain mild and comfortable.
Midweek sees a drop on Wednesday as highs hover near 15°C and lows settle around 7°C. Patchy rain could occur, though sunny intervals remain possible. Light breezes keep the air fresh, and the forecast suggests only brief damp moments. Cloud cover varies, creating a mix of grey skies and brightness.
This article was automatically generated
