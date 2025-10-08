Patchy rain is likely today, Wednesday, October 8, bringing a few light showers near midday.
Temperatures near 17°C keep the day fairly mild, while breezes remain gentle.
Afternoons see clearer skies, allowing some sunshine to break through.
By nighttime, values settle about 7°C under mostly calm conditions.
Tomorrow extends that mild weather trend, with daytime sunshine dominating and highs near 18°C.
Overnight, conditions hold about 7°C, ensuring a cool but comfortable evening.
In Abergavenny, the forecast stays especially bright, and no rain is expected throughout the day.
The forecast remains pleasant on Friday, with maximum temperatures about 18°C by midday.
Sunshine persists for much of the afternoon, and breezes stay light.
Evening sees cooler conditions near 7°C under mostly clear skies, with no sign of showers.
Afternoons stay bright, offering a spell of mild weather.
This weekend starts off bright on Saturday, reaching about 18°C by midday.
Mornings may start near 8°C, but sunshine quickly warms conditions.
Only gentle winds are expected, and the night dips near 10°C with steady clarity overhead.
Rain stays out of the picture, allowing untroubled conditions all day.
Expect more sunshine on Sunday, with maximum temperatures close to 17°C.
Gentle breezes bring a tranquil afternoon, while evening dips to about 7°C under clear skies.
No rain is expected, providing a calm and dry close to the week.
Any early chill will quickly give way to a pleasantly warm midday, leading to a delightful burst of autumn sunshine.
