Today, Monday, October 6, brings partly cloudy skies with virtually no chance of rain. Early hours could see temperatures about 10°C rising toward 18°C later. Occasional sunshine is set to peek through the clouds, creating a mild October weather update for those following local conditions.

Tomorrow is expected to remain overcast, with only a slight chance of a light drizzle in certain spots. Temperatures hover near 16°C, so it stays relatively mild despite the cloudier outlook. Although the sun may struggle to break through, the day should still feel comfortable for early autumn.

Conditions on Wednesday might introduce a few patchy rain episodes, holding highs closer to 14°C. These showers won’t endure for long, and drier intervals are likely, offering brief glimpses of clearer sky. Overall, it’s a gentle middle-of-the-week forecast, free from heavy downpours or strong winds.

A sunnier scenario could unfold on Thursday, as brighter spells become more common. Temperatures near 16°C offer a refreshing change, and calmer breezes maintain pleasant surroundings. This break from the gloomier start of the week may encourage a more upbeat weather vibe, even if evening clouds linger.

A pleasant outlook greets Friday, delivering a mix of cloud cover and sunny intervals. Temperatures settle about 16°C, rounding off the working week on a moderate note. In Abergavenny, these conditions provide a relaxed transition into the weekend, with scarce hints of rain and steadily mild autumn air.

This article was automatically generated