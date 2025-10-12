Later in the week sees about 12°C at its highest, featuring morning mist and cloudy spells. Light breezes dominate, with minimal rain. Night temperatures near 5°C suggest cooler conditions. This weekend should stay calm but slightly crisp, according to the daily forecast. Sun rays might break through in short bursts, offering brief brightness during the afternoons. Despite the generally grey skies, no extreme weather updates are indicated, leaving the area with moderate daytime warmth and a gentle drop after dusk. Stability continues.