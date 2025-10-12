Today, Sunday, October 12, in Abergavenny is set to be bright and sunny with no rain expected. Afternoon temperatures hover about 17°C, while the evening cools toward 6°C. These weather updates promise plenty of sunshine for those looking out for clear skies.
Tomorrow stays mostly overcast according to the daily forecast, although temperatures reach near 16°C. Some patchy drizzle might appear, but significant rain is unlikely. Mild conditions overnight keep it close to 8°C, maintaining fairly calm weather updates for this part of the week.
The next day sees cooler air with about 14°C at its warmest, continuing an overcast trend. Light rain could move in briefly, but heavier showers seem unlikely. The daily forecast shows overnight temperatures dipping near 8°C, reinforcing moderate autumn weather conditions.
Another day arrives with partial cloud coverage and a high near 13°C. Early mist may appear before noon, though widespread rain remains minimal. Evening temperatures hover about 7°C, keeping the environment slightly chilly. These weather updates suggest stable conditions with limited sunlight.
Later in the week sees about 12°C at its highest, featuring morning mist and cloudy spells. Light breezes dominate, with minimal rain. Night temperatures near 5°C suggest cooler conditions. This weekend should stay calm but slightly crisp, according to the daily forecast. Sun rays might break through in short bursts, offering brief brightness during the afternoons. Despite the generally grey skies, no extreme weather updates are indicated, leaving the area with moderate daytime warmth and a gentle drop after dusk. Stability continues.
