Today, Monday, October 13, in Abergavenny starts off with patchy mist before transitioning to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover near 17°C, and rain remains unlikely, establishing a mild weather setting. Grey skies may dominate, but the air feels comfortably cool.
Tomorrow keeps overcast conditions, with temperatures about 14°C shaping a calm forecast. Early fog may clear quickly, leaving limited afternoon sunshine. Rain stays off the radar, signalling a stable and dry day for consistent weather.
Midweek sees a cloudy theme for Wednesday, with highs near 14°C. Rain remains minimal, though a gentle breeze could offer relief from grey skies. Early mist may appear but should disperse quickly, maintaining softly cool conditions until evening.
Another mild day arrives on Thursday, with morning fog possibly lingering before partly cloudy skies emerge. Temperatures hover about 14°C, offering a gentle midday feel. Rain is not on the cards, leaving ample room for brighter conditions. Evening cloud cover may thin, contributing to a more relaxed forecast overall.
A brighter phase emerges on Friday, with clearer spells and extra brightness pushing peaks near 15°C. The forecast suggests mild breezes and little chance of early cloud buildup. Light conditions mostly prevail, carefully keeping rain away while preserving moderate daytime warmth. Clouds could thin rapidly, setting a pleasant stage as we approach the weekend, with stable weather continuing into Saturday and beyond. Conditions are set to be calm. No big changes appear, ensuring a consistent outlook for the remainder of the week and moderate temperatures near 14°C.
