A brighter phase emerges on Friday, with clearer spells and extra brightness pushing peaks near 15°C. The forecast suggests mild breezes and little chance of early cloud buildup. Light conditions mostly prevail, carefully keeping rain away while preserving moderate daytime warmth. Clouds could thin rapidly, setting a pleasant stage as we approach the weekend, with stable weather continuing into Saturday and beyond. Conditions are set to be calm. No big changes appear, ensuring a consistent outlook for the remainder of the week and moderate temperatures near 14°C.