Today, Thursday, October 16, brings a bright weather forecast to Abergavenny, with sunny conditions throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C will feel pleasant during the afternoon, while lows about 5°C keep the evening crisp. No rain is expected, so clear skies should continue into the night.
Tomorrow remains warm under mostly clear skies. Highs near 15°C are likely, with evening temperatures about 5°C. Conditions stay dry, offering another fine day for outdoor plans. Sunshine persists, and no showers are forecast to disrupt the afternoon or evening.
A shift arrives this weekend as Saturday could see patchy rain drifting in. Temperatures near 13°C mark the daytime peak, dipping to about 6°C after sunset. While showers may appear, the weather won’t be constant gloom, with occasional brighter breaks anticipated.
Heavier rain takes hold on Sunday, bringing moderate downpours. Temperatures near 14°C ensure a relatively mild feel, but the wet pattern lingers. Gusty conditions may accompany showers, though periods of lighter drizzle could provide brief respite.
Cooler conditions extend into Monday, with patchy rain likely. Highs near 12°C keep things on the cooler side, and lows about 9°C maintain a damp feel. Mist and light drizzle appear possible, while partial cloud breaks might occasionally brighten the sky.
The rest of the week appears changeable, featuring periodic clouds and the odd passing shower. Temperatures could hover near the low teens, maintaining relatively cool conditions. No severe weather is expected at this point, but some drizzle might persist in spots. Mostly gentle winds remain likely.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.