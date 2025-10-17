Today, Friday, October 17, offers partly cloudy skies and bursts of sunshine, with daytime temperatures near 15°C. Early hours look clear, and rain is unlikely to interrupt outdoor activities. Light breezes help maintain comfortable conditions, bringing a pleasing balance of mild warmth and cooler moments in shaded spots. The overall forecast suggests a bright feel, so it remains a fine opportunity to enjoy the day without worrying about showers. Skies should stay clear well into the evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain creeping in, with daytime temperatures near 13°C and some cloud cover pushing across the region. Showers may fall briefly during late morning or afternoon, though they are not expected to linger. A gentle breeze could develop by mid-afternoon, delivering a mildly cooler feel as the day progresses.
Sunday brings moderate rain, keeping temperatures about 14°C. Downpours may remain steady, with fewer chances for any meaningful break in the wet weather. Cloudy skies are likely, and occasional gusts might surface, adding a chilled edge. Drizzle could also pop up for short spells whenever heavier rains subside.
Monday continues unsettled conditions, with daytime temperatures near 13°C and periods of on-and-off rain. Overcast skies dominate, although sporadic lighter patches might appear in between showers. Winds may strengthen slightly, giving a breezier feel at times. Wet conditions could persist well into the evening.
Tuesday looks set for patchy rain, with daytime temperatures about 12°C. This forecast also stretches to neighbouring places, including Abergavenny, suggesting unsettled weather through midweek. Occasional dryness might briefly surface, though conditions remain generally damp and cool.
This article was automatically generated
