Today, Friday, October 17, offers partly cloudy skies and bursts of sunshine, with daytime temperatures near 15°C. Early hours look clear, and rain is unlikely to interrupt outdoor activities. Light breezes help maintain comfortable conditions, bringing a pleasing balance of mild warmth and cooler moments in shaded spots. The overall forecast suggests a bright feel, so it remains a fine opportunity to enjoy the day without worrying about showers. Skies should stay clear well into the evening.