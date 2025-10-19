Today, Sunday, October 19, brings heavy rain in the weather forecast, with temperatures near 14°C and strong winds. Showers linger into the evening, and nighttime readings hover about 10°C. A grey outlook dominates, so expect drizzle throughout the day overall. Mist could develop after dark, creating lower visibility.
Tomorrow’s weather features moderate rain and gusts easing by late afternoon. Temperatures rise near 12°C during the day, dropping about 9°C overnight. Intermittent showers are expected, along with occasional thunder in certain spots. Abergavenny experiences similar conditions, with light rain showers moving through and dry spells in between.
The next day sees patchy rain persisting, with temperatures near 13°C by midday and about 9°C late. Skies stay mostly cloudy, though lighter drizzle could pop up here and there. Stronger gusts may appear, but any heavy downpours should ease quickly, offering a few breaks from the damp.
Another round of moderate rain is expected midweek, with temperatures near 11°C at the highest and about 6°C overnight. Fog and mist might return in the evening, reducing visibility again. Brief light drizzle could linger, but clearer gaps might emerge in certain areas, bringing a short-lived respite.
The rest of the week continues with moderate rain on Thursday, as winds strengthen considerably. Temperatures hover near 12°C during the daytime and dip about 8°C later. Gusty conditions may persist, and heavier showers look likely. This weekend could see a slight cooldown, though the exact outlook remains uncertain. Rain may briefly intensify in places, and thunder could appear.
This article was automatically generated
