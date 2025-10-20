Today, Monday, October 20, brings patchy rain and drizzly spells in Abergavenny, making the forecast look quite damp. Clouds dominate the sky, but an occasional sunny break could appear briefly. Temperatures near 14°C keep conditions mild, although the consistent rain means surfaces might stay constantly wet much of the time.
Tomorrow remains showery, though intensity may decrease slightly compared to today. Drizzle appears periodically, along with scattered cloud cover, but some slightly lighter moments could brighten the day. Temperatures about 14°C add a gentle warmth, and moderate winds may pick up in exposed places, promoting changeable conditions throughout the afternoon.
Midweek sees heavier rain from early on Wednesday, with occasional outbursts interrupting any emerging sunshine. Temperatures near 12°C create a noticeably cooler feel, especially under grey skies. Winds might strengthen enough to rustle leaves and intensify showers. Despite this, brief drier intervals could emerge, though they might not last long.
Another unsettled stretch arrives on Thursday, delivering patchy rain and fleeting moments of clearer skies. Temperatures about 9°C mean a distinctly chilly day, with dampness lingering under cloud cover. Gusty breezes could heighten the sense of cold, so expect the occasional shiver. However, a few spells of dryness might appear.
A shifting pattern continues on Friday, with light drizzle drifting across and frequent clouds. Temperatures near 10°C maintain a mild feel, though sudden bursts of rain may still pop up. This weekend appears similarly variable, promising more scattered showers amid any brief clear spots. Conditions there stay unsettled and moist.
This article was automatically generated
