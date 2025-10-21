Today, Tuesday, October 21, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and occasional cloud. Morning conditions stayed cloudy, with light drizzle possible. Afternoon brings scattered showers before clearing later. Temperatures may reach near 14°C, easing to about 9°C overnight. Skies remain partly cloudy toward evening, with a small chance of further light rain. Cloud cover remains variable, creating a mix of light and moderate showers.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain persisting. Early sunshine is possible, but clouds return by midday. Afternoon might bring drizzle, though some breaks could appear. Temperatures hover near 14°C, dropping to about 6°C after dark. Light rain may continue late into the night, offering occasional pauses between showers.
Rain looks heavier on Thursday, with moderate downpours during morning hours. Occasional breaks are possible, yet drizzles could return. Temperatures stay close to 9°C by day and dip near 5°C after sundown. Evening might see partial clearing, though scattered rain remains a possibility.
Friday continues with patchy rain, sometimes breaking into drier spells. Clouds dominate, but a glimpse of sun may appear in the afternoon. Temperatures should reach about 10°C, declining close to 5°C overnight. Showers could persist, yet intervals of calmer weather may emerge.
This weekend sees a cooler trend with patchy rain possible. Morning sunshine could give way to overcast skies, while temperatures hover near 9°C. Evening readings may fall about 3°C. Some drizzle is not ruled out, but clearer spells could also develop at times. Winds might pick up slightly, though no strong or unexpected gusts are expected.
This article was automatically generated
