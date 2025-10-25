Today promises patchy rain, drizzle, and occasional overcast skies, with breezy moments sweeping through the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 9°C and dip about 5°C over the evening in Abergavenny on Saturday, October 25, so expect a cool night after any showers pass. Strong gusts might appear, keeping conditions brisk.
Tomorrow continues the wet spell this weekend, though fleeting sunny intervals might break through the clouds. Daytime highs should reach about 11°C, and after sunset, readings settle near 3°C. Occasional drizzle may linger, but heavier downpours look less likely. Winds may pick up.
Monday could start overcast, with light rain in the early morning, then clearing skies as the afternoon unfolds. Temperatures remain near 11°C, offering a modest warmth, while breezes stay relatively gentle. Evening conditions turn cooler, dipping about 5°C, but significant rainfall is not expected. Winds might gust occasionally, though they should taper off by nightfall.
Tuesday promises milder air as highs climb to nearly 13°C, accompanied by moderate winds and sporadic drizzle. Sunny spells are likely to appear before midday, although cloud cover may persist later on. Any rain should remain light, and overnight temperatures hover about 8°C. Gentle breezes offer a comfortable feel into late afternoon.
Wednesday stays mostly cloudy and misty, with only minimal rain in the forecast. Temperatures sit about 12°C, so conditions feel fairly mild for midweek. Winds remain calm, and early fog may lift, revealing patchy sunshine at times. Overnight lows hold near 9°C. Light winds and autumn air set a relaxed tone.
This article was automatically generated
