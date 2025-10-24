Today, Friday, October 24, begins with cool conditions over Abergavenny, with clear skies early on. Patchy rain arrives by midday, bringing bursts of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures about 10°C at their peak, dipping near 5°C by evening. Moderate winds keep things fresh through the day.
Tomorrow sees more changeable weather, with patchy rain throughout the afternoon. Intervals of sunshine may appear early, but occasional cloud cover lingers. Temperatures near 9°C, dropping about 4°C after dark. Light drizzle is likely late on, although calmer winds provide a more settled atmosphere.
This weekend on Sunday brings slightly milder conditions, though scattered rain could appear. Expect daytime highs about 10°C and overnight lows near 4°C. Brief sunny spells break through early morning, followed by occasional patches of light rain. Stiffer breezes persist, yet skies clear at times later on.
Monday stays changeable, with morning showers and partial sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures near 10°C and lows hovering about 4°C. Short spells of cloud interrupt brighter intervals, but heavier bursts of rain remain possible. Brisk gusts fade by evening, allowing clearer skies to develop as night falls.
Tuesday looks calmer overall, presenting partly cloudy conditions and mostly dry weather. Temperatures about 11°C, dipping near 3°C later. Early mist patches appear, but no significant rain emerges. Cloud cover may linger into the evening, though lighter winds help keep the air feeling pleasant as darkness sets in.
The rest of the week stays mild with rain and patches of cloud. Temperatures hover near single digits.
