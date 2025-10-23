Today, Thursday, October 23, brings patchy rain to the region. The forecast for Abergavenny indicates intervals of cloud and light showers, with occasional sunny spells possible later. Temperatures near 10°C this afternoon will dip to about 6°C by nightfall. Expect a breezy feel throughout. Rain might persist through the evening.
Tomorrow sees heavier showers, with a potential rumble of thunder during mid-morning. Cloudy skies dominate, and conditions stay unsettled. Temperatures near 10°C feel cool in the breeze, dropping to about 6°C later. Brief clearer spells could emerge, but rain remains likely well into the evening. Some drizzle may linger overnight.
Saturday starts with rain that gradually eases by midday. Patchy cloud cover gives way to occasional sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C provide a crisp feel, while lows near 5°C add a chill afterward. Conditions remain relatively calm, though scattered showers may resurface before dark. Evening clouds could persist.
Sunday brings a chilly start near 4°C, warming to about 9°C later. Early sun appears briefly, but patchy rain is expected in the afternoon. Cloudy conditions develop, giving an overcast feel as the day progresses. Light winds keep things steady, some off-and-on drizzle could return overnight. Evening skies stay grey.
Monday appears milder, with temperatures near 13°C and lows about 9°C. Patchy rain could pop up throughout the day, interspersed with partial cloud cover. A few light showers are possible in the evening, but daytime conditions feel more comfortable than earlier in the week. Gusty breezes may accompany brief drizzle.
