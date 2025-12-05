Today, Friday, December 5 features moderate rain from morning onwards, with drizzle hanging around. Local weather forecasts point to noticeable wind gusts, so it stays chilly despite temperatures near 9°C. Clouds dominate the sky, and any fleeting breaks likely fade quickly in these showery conditions. Rainfall remains consistent throughout the day.
Tomorrow keeps the wet pattern alive, with moderate downpours likely. Temperatures about 10°C feel mild, yet breezy gusts could intensify the damp vibe. Drizzle persists, and skies stay cloudy. Abergavenny may experience heavier bursts, ensuring the forecast remains unsettled into this weekend. Expect occasional breaks, but rain soon returns to dominate.
Sunday sees patchy showers interspersed with calmer spells. Temperatures near 12°C feel comfortably cool, and fog might emerge if winds drop. Although dryness may briefly take hold, cloud cover remains thick. This weekend ends on a damp note, rounded off by occasional drizzle later in the day. Rainfall remains intermittent.
Misty conditions greet Monday, with temperatures about 10°C supporting persistent cloud. Light drizzle may appear, though wind speeds ease slightly. Fog patches hover near dawn, bringing limited visibility. Conditions remain damp, but any dryness proves short-lived. The local weather forecast keeps unsettled influences in place, restricting the chance of clearer intervals.
Heavy rainfall looks likely on Tuesday, pushing total precipitation higher. Temperatures near 12°C stay mild, yet gusty breezes intensify the soggy feel. Short bursts of heavier rain could send puddles growing, and skies remain ominous. By night, further showers seem probable, extending this stretch of unsettled daily weather without respite.
This article was automatically generated
