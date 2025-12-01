Today, Monday, December 1, brings a soggy weather forecast with heavy rain in Abergavenny. Skies remain overcast from morning to late afternoon, and winds stay strong. Temperatures climb to about 12°C before dipping near 7°C tonight. Significant rainfall is likely, keeping conditions very damp.
Tomorrow continues this wet outlook with patchy rain and lighter breezes. The daily forecast points to temperatures near 8°C, falling to about 3°C by late evening. Cloud cover may break briefly, but a few showers could linger. Conditions might feel cooler as the night progresses.
Wednesday sees occasional mist and patchy drizzle. Daytime readings approach about 8°C, with overnight lows near 2°C. Skies are partly cloudy at times, but gloomier periods remain possible. Any bright spells won't last long, and gentle winds leave the overall atmosphere feeling slightly chilly.
Thursday features moderate rain and mostly grey conditions. The forecast highlights top temperatures near 7°C, while nights hover about 4°C. Light winds persist, but bursts of heavier rainfall might develop. Cloudy skies dominate, keeping the day fairly dreary with limited sunshine opportunities.
Friday rounds off the week with patchy showers and persistent fog in certain areas. Temperatures reach about 7°C, dropping near 3°C after sunset. Rain could arrive in short bursts, adding to the unsettled weather. Lingering low cloud might hamper visibility at times. This weekend maintains a similar trend, with cooler spells and occasional drizzle.
This article was automatically generated
