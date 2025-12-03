Today, Wednesday, December 3, in Abergavenny stays damp with occasional patchy drizzle. Temperatures near 8°C during the day, dropping to about 2°C overnight. Mist may appear in early hours, but only light rain is expected later. Breezes remain gentle throughout the day. Skies turn cloudy by afternoon, with limited sunshine.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain for much of the day, with heavier bursts possible. Temperatures near 6°C, falling to about 1°C later. Showers become lighter through the afternoon, though skies remain mostly overcast. Winds pick up slightly, creating a brisk feel. Occasional drizzle could persist into evening. Small puddles may form.
Friday starts damp with steady rain easing to patchy drizzle by midday. Temperatures near 11°C, up from about 1°C at dawn. Light winds continue, but sudden showers might pop up briefly. Thick clouds obscure any sunshine, keeping conditions grey. Evening sees a return of moderate rainfall. Some puddles may linger.
This weekend arrives with Saturday bringing more rain. Temperatures near 10°C during the day, sinking to about 9°C overnight. Occasional drizzle could turn heavier in bursts, and gusty winds add to the feel. Skies remain grey, limiting any bright spells. Rainfall tapers off by late day. Patches of mist possible.
Sunday sees patchy rain and the chance of moderate showers early on. Temperatures hover near 13°C, down to about 9°C overnight. Clouds dominate yet again, restricting sunshine. Light breezes persist, though conditions stay damp. Sprinkles may return after dark, rounding out a grey but mild day. Some drizzle remains possible.
This article was automatically generated
