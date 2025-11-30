Today, Sunday, November 30, welcomes patchy rain with occasional brighter spells. Rain clouds linger at intervals, so expect short showers. Highs hover near 7°C, and the breeze remains noticeable. Skies briefly break when the sun peeks through, but damp conditions remain possible throughout the day. Gentle winds spread cool air across the region, with only brief sunny interludes.
Tomorrow experiences moderate rain for much of the morning, intensifying before midday. Temperatures about 11°C will feel milder, though persistent wet weather could dominate. Wind speeds pick up slightly, making rainy spells more pronounced as the hours progress. Occasional dry breaks might appear later, but heavier showers remain likely.
The following day sees patchy rain returning, often intermittent but present during most of daylight. Temperatures near 8°C keep things on the cool side. Sunlight may appear briefly between showers, yet the weather forecast suggests consistent cloud cover. Light drizzle may crop up in the afternoon. Breezes stay moderate, carrying a crisp edge throughout the day.
Another day continues with moderate rain. Expect heavier bursts at times, though some breaks might occur. Temperatures hover about 8°C, reinforcing a damp feel. Drizzle, changing to steadier downpours, is likely as the day wears on. Occasional gusts add a chill to the air, ensuring a wet and breezy stretch.
A final day concludes the period with moderate rain lingering. Showers persist, with brief patches of dryness in between. Temperatures close to 7°C stay cool under thick cloud. Rainfall can vary, especially around Abergavenny, keeping conditions unsettled.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.