Today (Wednesday, November 26) brings overcast skies with patchy drizzle later. Some breaks in the cloud appear early on, but fog could creep in as night approaches. Expect temperatures near 6°C and a light breeze, creating a mild feel despite the damp atmosphere. Rainfall is likely by evening; moisture remains.
Tomorrow sees a noticeable rise, with temperatures about 12°C under cloudy cover. Occasional drizzle is expected, keeping things damp through midday. Later hours may bring clearer spells, but the risk of a passing shower remains high. Conditions stay breezy, adding a brisk feel as dusk sets in. Rain appears likely.
Friday brings changing weather, starting with patchy rain in the morning. Brief sunny breaks follow, raising spirits with some brightness overhead. By afternoon, temperatures near 10°C bring a moderate warmth, though brisk winds could intensify any lingering shower. Evening looks calmer, with clearer conditions settling across the area. Rainfall tapers.
Saturday features steady rain through the early hours, carrying on into midday. Temperatures hover about 7°C, making it feel cool under dull skies. Occasional breaks could appear, but heavier showers remain possible. Conditions may turn briefly foggy during twilight. Evening remains damp, though intensity might slowly lessen as night progresses.
Sunday keeps conditions chilly, with temperatures near 5°C. Patchy rain might develop around midday, but drier spells could punctuate the afternoon. A gentle breeze moves through, maintaining a brisk edge to the air. Clearer skies are possible late on, creating a crisp vibe across Abergavenny. Rain remains likely overnight though.
This article was automatically generated
