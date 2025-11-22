Today is Saturday, November 22 in Abergavenny, with local weather bringing morning drizzle and patchy rain persisting through midday. Overcast conditions might dominate, but occasional bright spells could appear. Winds stay moderate, and temperatures near 9°C keep the air feeling fresh. Intermittent light rain may continue into the evening.
Tomorrow continues the weekend pattern, with early patches of mist giving way to brief sunny intervals. Light rain could return later, but clearer skies are also expected. Temperatures about 8°C maintain a slightly cool profile. Gentle winds and occasional cloud cover round out the day’s conditions.
Monday sees a mix of drizzle and cloudy skies for much of the morning, with light rain lingering into the afternoon. Overcast conditions remain fairly consistent, though a few breaks may occur. Temperatures about 7°C mean another cool start, but heavier downpours look unlikely.
Tuesday looks calmer and drier, as more sunshine emerges and rain chances drop significantly. Clear skies in the morning might lead to brighter conditions through midday. Temperatures near 7°C feel moderate, with lighter winds affording a less blustery atmosphere compared to earlier days this week.
Wednesday remains predominantly overcast, featuring occasional fog or mist in low-lying spots. Rainfall seems minimal, though a hint of dampness may linger in the air. Temperatures near 7°C maintain a mild environment, ensuring consistent local weather as clouds persist overhead.
This article was automatically generated
