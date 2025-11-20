Today, Thursday, November 20, is bright with clear skies on offer. Temperatures near 5°C, so it feels crisp. Gentle breezes keep things fresh, and there’s no sign of rain. Later, conditions remain calm, and clear nighttime skies mean it could dip near -1°C, leading to a truly chilly evening indeed.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies with occasional patches of sunshine. Temperatures near 5°C, falling to about -1°C overnight. Minimal wind generally keeps the day pleasant, and rain remains absent. Late afternoon might see increased cloud cover, but conditions stay dry and comfortable for most of the day and evening hours.
Saturday features patchy rain in the morning, with some drizzle often lingering. Temperatures near 9°C, offering a milder feel. The afternoon could clear slightly, although clouds persist. Evening turns overcast, but heavy downpours fade away. Overall, it’s a notable shift from earlier dryness, yet not too damp by late night.
Sunday looks wetter, with moderate rain in store. Temperatures near 8°C, and breezes may strengthen. Brief sunny breaks are possible, but heavier showers remain likely. Conditions might calm a bit before dusk, though lingering clouds keep skies greyish. Nightfall sees cooler readings near 3°C, maintaining a damp and chilly atmosphere.
Monday continues with patchy rain and glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures hover near 7°C, dipping close to 3°C early on. Breezes increase slightly, but rainfall stays light. Partly cloudy intervals emerge, providing occasional brighter spells. Similar unsettled conditions persist throughout the region, including Abergavenny, though dry interludes should appear at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.