Today, Sunday, November 16, in Abergavenny brings extensive cloud cover and a brief chance of drizzle early in the morning. Temperatures hover near 8°C by midday, easing to about 3°C under clearer skies tonight. There is only a slight risk of heavier rain, meaning conditions remain fairly calm overall.
Tomorrow stays bright, with plenty of sunshine peeking through and highs near 5°C. Later in the evening, skies remain mostly clear, and temperatures settle about 0°C. No significant showers are on the horizon, ensuring a dry spell that may linger through the night with minimal cloud build-up.
The next day could start off calm, but patchy rain is forecast to drift in by afternoon. Temperatures reach near 8°C at their peak, then fall to about 3°C once those showers taper off. Sunshine might surface briefly, although lingering clouds keep conditions changeable into the evening hours.
Wednesday sees occasional sleet mixing with possible rain, keeping daytime readings around 4°C. Periodic breaks in overcast skies provide short-lived brightness, but temperatures are expected to drop near 2°C overnight. While any major downpours look unlikely, an unsettled pattern may persist, resulting in fleeting showers across different parts of the day.
Thursday remains partly to mostly cloudy and fairly cool, with highs hovering near 4°C. Through the late afternoon, overall chances of rain appear quite slim, and early evening temperatures dip to about 0°C. These stable conditions wrap up the week for the area on a slightly quieter note, offering a calmer, more settled outlook overall.
This article was automatically generated
