Today, Wednesday, November 12, sees moderate rain and patchy showers throughout daylight. Temperatures about 13°C keep things relatively mild, but breezy conditions add a slight chill. Downpours may linger into the evening, making it a notably wet start to the week. Cloudy skies dominate, keeping most sunshine at bay.
Tomorrow stays cloudy with minimal drizzle expected. Temperatures near 13°C promise a gentle warmth despite the overcast skies. Light breezes could reach about 18 mph, but rain chances remain low through the afternoon. Occasional brighter spells might peek through, although heavy cloud cover persists into the evening. Fairly calm overall.
Friday brings heavy downpours, making it a damp day from morning onward. Temperatures about 8°C deliver a cooler feel, with the wind picking up noticeably. Persistent rain remains likely through midday, occasionally easing into lighter drizzle. Conditions appear unsettled for much of the day, so expect a thoroughly soggy experience.
Saturday continues with overcast skies and occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 8°C keep the air cool, though heavier showers seem less frequent. Gray clouds linger most of the time, making sunshine a rare sight. Winds ease slightly, but the day retains a damp feel as moisture hangs across the region.
Sunday sees overcast conditions continuing, with temperatures about 8°C following a chilly start. Clearer spells might appear later, but sunshine remains limited. Abergavenny can also reliably expect a dull day, though entirely dry weather offers some relief. Light breezes keep the air crisp, rounding off a cool stretch before next week.
