Today (Thursday, November 13) brings a mix of cloud and the odd drizzle. Morning air feels mild, with temperatures about 13°C later. Expect patchy rain in some spots but also glimpses of clearer skies. Evening sees drizzle returning and temperatures near 9°C. Conditions remain breezy, though not overly gusty.
Tomorrow looks truly wet with heavy rain through the day. Temperatures near 8°C, and gusts could be strong at times. Morning downpours might ease slightly toward midday but remain persistent. Afternoon brings further showers, and evening remains soggy with temperatures about 5°C. Expect brief lulls, yet overall a rainy scene.
Conditions on Saturday see rain easing by evening. Temperatures about 6°C at their peak, dipping near 3°C overnight. Cloud cover hangs around, but occasional bright spells may break through. Rain appears in patches through the day, heavier bursts are less likely. Breezes remain moderate, offering a cooler, yet manageable, forecast.
This weekend continues on Sunday with bright skies and a crisp feel. Temperatures about 6°C around midday, dropping close to 1°C overnight. Rain stays away, leaving conditions dry and sunny. Gentle breezes keep the air cool, though sunshine should last from morning through late afternoon for a mostly clear day.
A week begins Monday with sunny conditions, temperatures about 5°C by midday and near 0°C after dark. Skies remain clear, and no rain is expected. Slight breezes keep the atmosphere calm, rounding off the outlook. Abergavenny remains under stable weather updates for now, without major changes as the week progresses.
This article was automatically generated
