Today, Tuesday, November 11, brings heavy downpours and occasional fog. Abergavenny could see persistent showers, with temperatures near 13°C keeping things mild and lows about 7°C later. Breezy conditions are expected, potentially intensifying the wet weather. Misty patches may appear overnight, maintaining a damp atmosphere. Thunder may develop.
Tomorrow brings moderate rainfall that could linger through much of the day. Temperatures near 13°C and overnight lows about 10°C will keep the air pleasantly mild. Light drizzle may transition into heavier bursts, though breaks in the clouds might appear briefly. Fog patches are also possible. Expect pockets of drizzle into the evening, ensuring the ground stays wet.
Thursday should offer occasional bright spells, though moderate rain could still be on the cards. Temperatures near 14°C add a mild feel, with light winds helping keep storms at bay. Overcast skies might break at times, but damp conditions remain likely for long stretches. Late evening drizzle could persist.
Friday ushers in heavier downpours, with gustier winds. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 9°C create a rather chilly feel in the breeze. Showers may intensify mid-afternoon, turning roads slick. Cloud cover stays thick, limiting any sunny breaks, and overnight fog might settle in once the rainfall weakens.
This weekend looks mostly cloudy, with patchy rain arriving later. Temperatures near 11°C keep it cool, while lows about 9°C maintain a damp atmosphere after dark. Overcast skies could linger, but sunnier spells may pop up occasionally. Thundery outbreaks are less likely, yet scattered showers cannot be ruled out.
This article was automatically generated
