Today, Tuesday, November 4, brings heavy rain with showers and temperatures near 13°C in Abergavenny. Skies look grey throughout the day, so expect damp conditions. Rainfall may ease briefly now and then, but overall it remains a wet start. Some breaks in the rain may appear late evening, but clouds still dominate.
Tomorrow features moderate rain and occasional cloud cover, with temperatures about 14°C. Showers linger through early hours, but midday might see patchy conditions. Afternoon skies look mostly grey, though heavier bursts of rain could return. Evening remains damp, yet milder than previous days. Expect overcast spells into night.
Expect patchy rain on Thursday, with temperatures near 15°C. Skies could stay cloudy, but brighter spells are possible. Intensity of rain should ease, helping it feel less soggy. The afternoon sees a calmer mood, though showers cannot be ruled out. Evening may turn misty. Temperatures stay comfortable despite lingering moisture.
Expect rain on Friday, with temperatures about 14°C. Morning might start misty, gradually lifting into cloud. Showers could develop by midday, though clearing patches might appear briefly. Conditions become more settled towards evening, with overcast skies taking hold and light rain likely overnight. Cooler spells remain possible. Winds stay calm.
This weekend includes Saturday, offering patchy rain and temperatures near 12°C. Morning fog could linger, followed by occasional light showers. By afternoon, conditions turn moderately wet, but there might be brief dry intervals. The evening stays cool, with drizzle and cloudy skies. Late night brings a chance of partial clearing.
