Today, Sunday, November 2, in Abergavenny, brings patchy rain for much of the day, with skies clearing at intervals. Temperatures near 10°C should be expected later on, while lows about 5°C settle in by late evening. Occasional drizzle might pop up, but drier spells are still possible throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow keeps things cloudy with a strong chance of passing rain. Temperatures near 13°C offer a mild day, though overnight readings about 10°C keep conditions cool. Light drizzle is likely for several hours, so wet weather may linger. A few breaks in cloud cover could offer glimpses of brighter skies.
Tuesday brings further patchy rain and moist conditions, with daytime highs near 13°C and lows hovering about 12°C. Expect some drizzle in the morning that may ease by midday. Cloud cover should remain significant, though brief moments of clearer weather might appear. Lingering showers could persist into the evening hours.
Wednesday’s weather forecast is anticipated to have downpours, reinforcing a soggy midweek. Daytime readings near 14°C may feel mild, while overnight temperatures about 13°C support continued moisture. Rainfall intensity might fluctuate, yet consistent dampness looks probable. Persistent rainfall can be expected, creating a wetter atmosphere throughout much of the day.
Thursday rounds off the week with moderate rain likely once again. Temperatures near 11°C maintain a slightly cool feeling, and lows about 8°C hint at a chilly evening. Cloud cover should stay dominant, punctuated by sporadic showers. Although rain could occasionally lessen, a moderate breeze may accompany any lingering dampness.
