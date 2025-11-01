Today, Saturday, November 1, brings widespread rain throughout the morning, with heavier bursts in some spots, though nothing severe is predicted. Occasional bright spells might appear in the afternoon, offering brief relief from the wet conditions. Temperatures about 11°C are expected, creating a cool but not chilly atmosphere in Abergavenny.
Tomorrow sees weather with a mix of cloud and drizzle, bringing intermittent rain through midday. Skies could brighten later, but showers may still arrive. Temperatures near 10°C keep it on the cooler side, though not excessively cold. Conditions remain changeable, offering brief moments of clearer weather amid rain and breezes.
Monday features steady rain with occasional heavier bursts. Temperatures about 14°C make things mild, although damp conditions persist. Skies may lighten at times, yet persistent showers are likely, keeping weather soggy. Overall, expect more wet spells than dryness, though the milder air brings a slight warm touch throughout the day.
Tuesday should remain mostly cloudy, with patchy rain popping up now and then. A few brighter intervals might break through, but showers stay possible. Temperatures close to 13°C bring a mild feel. Conditions remain changeable, so quick bursts of rain could occur through the afternoon, according to the latest forecast.
Wednesday stays overcast with occasional drizzle, temperatures about 14°C. Dry intervals might appear, but frequent low cloud is likely. There’s a chance for brief patches of lighter rain, but it won’t feel too cool overall. The mild weather continues, ensuring the day remains fairly comfortable with minimal temperature shifts overall.
This article was automatically generated
