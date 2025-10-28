Today, Tuesday, October 28, has overcast skies with early patchy rain in Abergavenny. Temperatures hover near 12°C by midday, dropping to about 8°C later. Occasional drizzle might appear, although some drier intervals could break up the grey. Expect a moderate breeze to add a slight chill. Overall, it’s a mild yet rather cloudy start.
Tomorrow continues this damp pattern, with moderate rainfall expected on and off. Temperatures sit near 11°C, slipping to about 4°C by late evening. Brief sunny spells could brighten the afternoon, though scattered showers look set to linger. Clouds may dominate, ensuring a generally soggy overall feel.
Thursday remains unsettled, with moderate rain drifting through much of the day. Afternoon temperatures stay near 11°C, while lows descend to about 4°C overnight. Winds may strengthen briefly, and drizzle could persist into twilight. Patchy clouds will likely cast a dull shadow, maintaining a damp atmosphere.
Friday presents a mix of steady showers and occasional sunshine, continuing a changeable forecast. Daytime temperatures peak near 12°C, then slip to about 8°C by night. Downpours may intensify for short periods, but intervals of clearer skies could break through. Winds might rise slightly, keeping the air fresh.
This weekend ushers in cooler conditions, with moderate rain and gusty breezes. Daytime readings hover near 8°C, dipping to about 6°C after dark. Showers might ease a little, though overcast skies are likely to persist. Occasional drizzle may return, ensuring continued moisture as the week unfolds. Additional wet spells remain possible, lightly keeping the atmosphere damp.
This article was automatically generated
