Today, Monday, October 27, in Abergavenny brings cloudy skies with occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 8°C early on should reach about 11°C by midday. Breezy weather might show up, though the afternoon could have a brief sunny spell. Keep watch for drizzle persisting toward nightfall tonight. Winds may pick up.
Tomorrow stays mostly overcast with scattered showers. Temperatures hover near 7°C at dawn and peak about 12°C under lingering clouds. Occasional drizzle could break out into the afternoon. Light winds remain possible, but a touch of brightness might emerge by evening. Rain chances stay moderate overnight. Watch for damp patches.
Midweek sees continuing wet conditions with patchy rain. Early hours rest near 5°C, climbing to about 12°C later. Drizzle could turn heavier midday, but occasional breaks in the clouds remain possible. Gusts might pick up occasionally as rain lingers. Evening hours cool down with a light breeze. Expect persistent drizzle.
The following day brings stronger rain, with temperatures near 4°C early and climbing about 12°C. Steady downpours may arrive by lunchtime, occasionally intensifying. Winds could become gusty, especially later in the afternoon. Lighter showers might follow toward dusk. Expect heavier bursts through the night, so keep watch on changing skies.
Closing out the week sees more patchy rain with brief showers. Temperatures start near 8°C and rise to about 11°C through the day. Rainfall might linger into late afternoon, though there could be lighter spells. Gusts remain possible as darkness falls. Expect occasional drizzle overnight, with cooler air settling in.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.