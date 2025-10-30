Today, Thursday, October 30, in Abergavenny brings moderate rain from morning until late evening, with occasional heavier bursts. Overcast skies persist, and temperatures hover near 11°C. Damp conditions may stick around well into the afternoon. Breezy winds accompany the showers, keeping light rain likely across the region by nightfall.
Tomorrow features patchy rain throughout the morning, with some breaks in the clouds by midday. Occasional drizzle might pop up, yet temperatures about 13°C indicate a mild shift. Brief showers could return toward late afternoon, but any rainfall should be lighter compared to earlier in the week.
This weekend starts off wet on Saturday as heavy rainfall makes an appearance. Conditions look rather unsettled through the day, with gusty winds potentially scattered all around. Temperatures about 11°C keep the air feeling crisp, so expect downpours at times before any drier intervals emerge by evening.
Patchy clouds linger on Sunday, and showers remain likely. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions brisk while periods of drizzle may pass through the afternoon. Some clearer spells might break up the gloom at times, although consistent dryness seems uncertain. Gusts remain modest, ensuring occasional breezes accompany any rainfall.
Moderate rain could return on Monday, pushing temperatures about 14°C for a milder feel. Light drizzle or steady downpours may develop throughout the day, suggesting a damp start to the week. Intermittent breaks are possible, yet showers appear more frequent toward the evening, setting a rainy tone overall. Winds might pick up slightly, completing a dynamic outlook for early November.
This article was automatically generated
